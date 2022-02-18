Barcelona Offer Azpilicueta Two-Year Contract

Barcelona have reportedly upped the ante in their transfer pursuit of Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta by offering him a two-year deal contract.

Azpilicueta’s deal with Chelsea will be up at end of the season and it doesn’t seem likely that he will remain at Stamford Bridge.

The uncertainty over his future has prompted Barca to pounce on the 32-year-old with hopes of bringing him to the Nou Camp.

The Catalonian giants have been chasing the Blues legend since December and were said to have an agreement in place with him.

But now, it’s been claimed that the Blaugrana have tabled an official contract offer to Azpilicueta, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

Xavi’s side presented the Spaniard with a two-year proposition with the option to extend for another 12 months, Romano claims.

He also went onto state that the Blues are still keen on Azpilicueta remaining at the club but he’s been reluctant to begin talks with the club he joined in 2012.

But there’s…