Bassey Ready To Play Anywhere For Rangers

Rangers defender Calvin Bassey says he is ready to play any where for the club, reports Completesports.com.

Naturally a left-back, Bassey has featured as a centre-back since Dutchman Giovanni van Bronckhorst took charge of the team following injuries in the squad.

The Nigeria has acquainted himself to his new position and has earned huge plaudits for his performances for the Gers.

Read Also: Europa: Van Bronckhorst Labels Aribo, Rangers Players Exceptional In Big Win Vs Dortmund

” I just want to play! Every game I want to be involved wherever I play,” Bassey told a press conference on Friday.

“Centre-back you need more communication and it sort of starts with you on the ball, if you can beat the first press, you’ve got the responsibility of setting the tone for the team in terms of beating the press and being brave.

” If me and Connor [Goldson] are brave it goes throughout the team and everyone then wants to play. Left-back is more physically demanding, you’re up…