ECL: Ndidi Scores, Iheanacho Subbed On, Lookman Assists As Leicester City Overcome Randers

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi scored a goal to help Leicester City overcome Randers 4-1 in Thursday’s Europa Conference League.

The Nigerian international opened the floodgate of goals in the 23rd minute with a side-footed finish from Ademola Lookman’s pass.

It was Ndidi’s first goal in the competition.

However, Vito Hammershoej-Mistrati levelled for Randers against the run of play, but Harvey Barnes restored the lead with a turn and clever finish.

Patson Daka added a third and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall slotted home after good work by Kelechi Iheanacho, who came on as a substitute for Daka in the 64th minute.

The chances continued to come, 23 shots in total, and they will rarely have an easier night in Europe.

The winners of this tie face one of the Europa Conference League group winners in the last 16.

