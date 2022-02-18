Gallas: Tottenham Must Sell Kane This Summer

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender William Gallas says it is important for the club to sell Harry Kane this summer.

Kane has struggled to make impact at the club this season, even though he has improved in recent outings.

The England captain has five goals in 21 Premier League games, which is a stark contrast to his previous campaigns.

“At the beginning of the season, I said they have to sell him. Harry wanted to leave, and he was really disappointed he didn’t go,” Gallas told The Sun.

“When you are disappointed you have two choices – to put yourself right and come back on the pitch and play as you need to, or you give up.

“At the minute he hasn’t scored the number of goals you would expect.”

