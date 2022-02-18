How I Spent £13,000 On 18 Prostitutes To Console Myself –Adriano

Brazil football icon, Adriano allegedly once consoled himself up after a failed transfer by spending £13,000 on 18 prostitutes.

The 40-year-old former Inter Milan striker saw a move to French outfit Le Havre fall through in 2015 after departing Brazilian outfit Atletico Paranaense the previous year.

The Ligue 2 side had offered the 48-cap Brazil international a contract at Stade Oceane, with Adriano agreeing to the deal. But the proposed switch collapsed at the last minute after a takeover at Le Havre went wrong.

According to Brazilian publication Extra, the 2004 Copa America winner consoled himself by visiting a brothel. They state that Adriano flew from France back to Rio de Janeiro where he splashed £13,000 on 18 sex workers.

He took the group of women to a private party at Motel Vip’s where he spent a further £8,600 on a binge until the early hours of the morning.

The former Corinthians centre-forward retired in 2016 following a short stint at Miami United where he…