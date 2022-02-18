I’ve A Strong Bond With Iheanacho –Ndidi

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has revealed that he has a strong relationship with Kelechi Iheanacho at Leicester City.

Recall that both players featured in the Foxes’ 4-1 win over Randers in Thursday’s Europa Conference League, where Ndidi was on the scoresheet.

In an interview with the club’s official website, the Nigerian international stated that playing together with Iheanacho has strengthen their friendship right from the Golden Eaglets level.

“The relationship between me and Iheanacho is very great. It’s amazing because people thought we were just teammates, playing for Leicester and playing for the national team,” Ndidi said as quoted by the club’s official website.

“But I have known Kelechi since we were in the academy, very young, so it’s not just new. We’ve been very close since we were in Nigeria Under-17s together. It’s been amazing having him around. I’m enjoying every moment.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab…