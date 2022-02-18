Klopp Hails Liverpool Substitutes After Win Over Inter Milan

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped plaudits on his substitutes after the Reds claimed a 2-0 victory against Inter Milan in Wednesday night’s UEFA Champions League last-16 tie.

Substitute Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah were on target for the Premier League giants in the game.

Inter Milan dominated the game in the second half, but the introduction of Luiz Diaz, Naby Keita and skipper Jordan Henderson turned things in favour of the visitors.

Read Also:Heineken UCL Special: Everything You Need To Know As Inter And Liverpool Clash

“It was perfect how the boys reacted. All of them want to start. All my respect for Jordan Henderson’s performance today and Naby [Keita], who came on. Luis [Diaz] is so natural when he comes on so that is all very helpful,” Klopp told BT Sport after the game.

“Bobby Firmino needed time to get in the game because he got the balls in the most difficult areas. After he scored the goal, you could see the confidence back and all of a sudden…