‘LMC Has Given Nigerian League Massive Lift’ –Ex Rangers TM, Ezeaku

Immediate past Rangers Team Manager, Barrister Amobi Ezeaku, has heaped plaudits on the NPFL organisers, the League Management Company, LMC, saying they have given the league a massive lift even though it’s not yet a finished product.

“Its not yet a finales product. No doubt, there has been noticeable huge improvement. The League Management Company, LMC, is still work in progress,” Ezeaku said.

In his mid 30s, the legal luminary entered the récord books as the youngest team manager to have won the Premier League title following Rangers triumph in 2016.

Two years later, Ezeaku lifted the Federation Cup with Rangers to complete a double title success.

Also Read – 2022 WAFCONQ: Super Falcons Fully Prepared For Cote d’l voire Clash- Waldrum

“It [Nigeria Profesional Football League] has improved to an extent,” Ezeaku said during a personality interview on FCT Sports Update, WhatsApp interactive forum.

“In addition to the Mobile App where we can watch games, it is…