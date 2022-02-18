Maguire Dismisses Rift With Ronaldo Rumours

Harry Maguire has dismissed any rumours of a rift with Cristiano Ronaldo, over captaining Manchester United.

A report published by the Mirror, narrated how Ronaldo’s influence in the dressing room allegedly sabotaged Maguire.

However, Harry Maguire took to his Twitter page on Friday morning to debunk reports of disunity, among the players at Manchester United allegedly occasioned by a rift between him and Ronaldo.

“I’ve seen a lot of reports about this club that aren’t true and this is another,” Maguire tweeted.

“Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear.

“We’re United and focused on Sunday, enjoy your day everyone”

Maguire’s social media post comes a day after Marcus Rashford denied claims that he and a group of other Manchester United players are “irritated” by Ronaldo’s attempts to lead the dressing room.

