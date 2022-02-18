Man United Made A Big Mistake Re-Signing Ronaldo

Former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher, wants Manchester United to sell forward, Cristiano Ronaldo as soon as the summer transfer window opens.

Carragher believes Ronaldo’s departure from Man United at the end of the season would ‘solve more problems than it creates.’

Ronaldo has scored 15 goals in 26 appearances since returning to Man United from Juventus last summer.

But Carragher believes Man United made a mistake re-signing Ronaldo last summer.

“Cristiano Ronaldo’s invaluable contribution to Manchester United’s Premier League win over Brighton was another reminder of his unparalleled appetite for goals,” Carragher wrote in a column for the Daily Telegraph.

“But it does not change this reality: United made a mistake re-signing Ronaldo last summer. It will be a bigger one keeping him next season.

“My reservations about signing Ronaldo – which I first expressed last summer – are no reflection upon his talent and career.

“They are based on the…