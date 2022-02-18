NFF Unveils New Qualification Criteria For Match Commissioners

The Match Commissioners’ Appointment Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation has rolled out new criteria for interested football stakeholders to meet in order to be considered for the role of match commissioners in Nigeria’s domestic game.

Rising from its inauguration and inaugural meeting in the Federal Capital, Abuja on Wednesday, Chairman of the NFF Match Commissioners’ Appointment Committee, Alhaji Babagana Kalli announced that henceforth, no individual above the age of 65 or below the age of 30 would be considered for the role.

In addition, we have now expunged the names of all retired referees from the list of match commissioners. Means of identification would now be by international passport, national identity card of driver’s license, and computer literacy is now a key requirement for anyone who wishes to be considered for the role of match commissioner in Nigeria.”

Source: Complete Sports