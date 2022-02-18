Okagbare Gets 10-Year Ban For Doping

Nigerian sprint star Blessing Okagbare has been given a 10-year ban for “multiple breaches of anti-doping rules”.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said Okagbare was banned for five years for the use of multiple prohibited substances and five for not co-operating with the investigation.

The 33-year-old was suspended during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after failing a drug test.

“The Disciplinary Tribunal has banned Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare for a total of 10 years,” read an AIU statement.

“Five years for the presence and use of multiple prohibited substances and five years for her refusal to co-operate with the AIU’s investigation into her case.”

Brett Clothier, head of the AIU, said a 10-year ban was “a strong message against attempts to cheat”.

Okagbare won a silver medal in the long jump at the 2008 Olympics and has also won World Championship medals in the 200m and long jump.

She was a medal…