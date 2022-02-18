Osimhen Inspires Napoli To Draw At Barca; Aribo Bags Assist

Victor Osimhen was passed fit and featured as Napoli earned a valuable 1-1 draw away to Barcelona at Camp Nou, in their Europa League first-leg round of 16 clash on Thursday.

Osimhen was a doubt for the game due to a knee issue but made the starting eleven for Napoli.

He was then replaced by Dries Mertens with 10 minutes left.

Nico Gonzalez stung Alex Meret’s gloves at the near post, Osimhen doing the same after springing the offside trap on an inspired Piotr Zielinski through ball.

Kalidou Koulibaly made a sensational tackle on Adama Traore, who was offside anyway, and Ferran Torres wasted a golden opportunity by blasting over after a heavy touch.

Moments later, Napoli took the lead instead on 29 minutes after Eljif Elmas sent Jordi Alba to ground with a dummy and rolled across for Zielinski, whose first shot from 10 yards was parried by Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, but the Poland international smashed the…