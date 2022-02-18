Pique Faults Napoli’s Opening Goal

Barcelona captain Gerard Piqué has blamed the referee for his team’s 1-1 draw with Napoli in the last-16 of the Europa League on Thursday.

Pique said that the referee should have disallowed Napoli’s only goal because Victor Osimhen was offside in the build-up.

Piotr Zielinski scored in the 29th minute to give the Italian side the lead at Camp Nou, firing in a rebound after goalkeeper Ter Stegen saved his initial effort.

And Piqué feels that before the goal was scored, Osimhen was offside when the counter attack was launched by Napoli, this is despite a VAR check that confirmed the goal.

“It is very clear. The offside rule is a bit like that of the hand inside the area, confusing. The referee should have whistled offside,” Pique told Movistar+ post-match.

Former Manchester City forward, Ferran Torres levelled for Barcelona from the penalty spot in the 59th.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com…