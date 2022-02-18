Ronaldo, Maguire In Power Tussle Over Man United Captaincy

Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire are reportedly locked in a power struggle over the Manchester Unitedcaptaincy at the moment.

According to a report in The Mirror, both players have been in conversation with interim boss Ralf Rangnick about a change of skipper for the rest of the season.

While the idea behind 37-year-old Ronaldo taking the armband is to take pressure off Maguire, the England international is reluctant to agree as he doesn’t want to lose the captaincy permanently.

The report details that there is now a growing belief in the dressing room that Ronaldo will take over as captain, while Maguire struggles for form at centre back.

A source explained: “Originally, Ronaldo was asking players to back Harry. But the problem is the manager now wants Ronaldo to mentor all these younger players.

Also Read: Europa: Van Bronckhorst Labels Aribo, Rangers Players Exceptional In Big Win Vs Dortmund

“That’s left Harry in no man’s land, as he’s the captain and…