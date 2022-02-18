Super Falcons Fully Prepared For Cote d’l voire Clash- Waldrum

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum says his team is battle ready for the 2022

Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash against Cote d’l voire, reports Completesports.com.

The first leg clash will hold at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Friday.

The African champions are yet to record an outright win in the last five meetings with the Ivorians, but the American tactician is unperturbed as he is motivated by his team’s mood and depth ahead of their first leg this week.

“The spirit in the camp is very high and positive. The players have been looking forward to these matches for some time now and their professionalism has been fantastic,” Waldrum told CAFOnline.com.

“I think we have a good understanding of Cote d’Ivoire and their current side. I’m not big on past history as that is why they call it history. The previous matches have no bearing on this one.

“We recognize the strengths…