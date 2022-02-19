‘Any Team Can Win’ –Gyan Gives Verdict Ahead Ghana Vs Nigeria

Former Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan, has revealed that it will be too difficult to predict the winner between the Black Stars and the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff.

Nigeria and Ghana will face off in a two-legged 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier in March.

Both West African giants crashed out of the just-concluded 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Cameroon.

The fixture is expected to be the most keenly contested of the five fixtures billed to produce Africa’s five representatives at the World Cup finals.

However, Gyan explained the tie is difficult to predict, because of the long-standing rivalry between the two West African countries.

“Ghana and Nigeria are rivals, you cannot predict,” he told TV3.

“Anybody can win, so we just have to stay focused and do what they have to do on the field.”

