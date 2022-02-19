Awoniyi In Action, Akpoguma Subbed On As Hoffenheim Overcome Wolfsburg

Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi was on the losing side as Arminia Bielefeld defeated Union Berlin 1-0 in Saturday’s Bundesliga game.

The Nigerian international, who was making his 19th appearance for Union Berlin, failed to put his name on the score sheet.

He was however, substituted in the 75th minute for Keita Endo after failing to find the back of the net.

The host scored the winner in the 53rd minute through Masaya Okugawa’s brilliant goal.

In the other game, Super Eagles defender, Kevin Akpoguma played a cameo role for Hoffenheim in their 2-1 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday.

The Nigerian international came on as a substitute for Georginio Rutter in the 86th minute.

It was his 17th appearance for Hoffenheim and has scored two goals to his credit.

