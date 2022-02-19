Dennis Ends Goal Drought As Struggling Watford Beat Villa Away

Emmanuel Dennis was the hero for struggling Watford as his goal with less than 20 minutes left earned his side a 1-0 win at Aston Villa on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

It was Dennis’ first goal in almost two months after last scoring in Watford’s 4-1 home loss against West Ham United on December 28, 2021.

Prior to today’s game he had gone five straight games without scoring.

Also he has now taken his tally in the Premier League to nine goals so far this season.

Dennis scored the only goal of the game in the 78th minute after powering a header past Emiliano Martinez.

It was Watford’s first win since they defeated Manchester United 4-1 in November 2021.

Dennis’ Nigerian teammates William Troost-Ekong and Samuel Kalu were unused substitutes for the game.

Watford still remain bottom in the league table on 16 points six points from safety.

