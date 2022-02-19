Done Deal: Junior Ajayi Joins Libyan Club Al Nasser

Libyan club Al Nasser Ly SC have announced the signing of Nigerian striker Junior Ajayi, reports Completesports.com.

Ajayi joined Al Nasser on a a free transfer following the mutual termination of his contract with African champions Al Ahly last year.

The 26-year-old won four Egytian League, two Egyptain Cup, two EgyptIan Super Cup and two CAF Champions League titles during his five-year stint with Al Ahly.

Read Also: Etebo Steps Up Recovery From Injury

The striker was also part of the Al Ahly squad that finished third at the FIFA Club World Cup in 2020.

Ajayi scored 30 goals in 103 league appearances for the Red Devils.

He previously had stint with Tunisian club CS Sfaxien.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written…