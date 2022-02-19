Eguavoen Celebrates Ndidi On Leicester City Landmark

Super Eagles interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen has congratulated Wilfred Ndidi after the midfielder made his made 200th appearance for Leicester City on Thursday night, reports Completesports.com

Ndidi was named in the starting line-up by manager Brendan Rodgers in the UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 32 first leg tie against Danish club Randers FC at the King Power Stadium.

The 24-year-old marked the special occasion by scoring the Foxes opening goal in the 4-1 victory.

Eguavoen who was in attendance at the stadium took to the social media to celebrate the player.

“Great to see our boys play yesterday [on Thursday] at Leicester. Congratulations to Wilfred [Ndidi] on his goal and 200th appearance for the club,”the former defender posted on Twitter.

Ndidi linked up with Leicester City from Belgian Pro League club KRC Genk in January 2017.

