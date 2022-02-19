LaLiga: Danjuma Scores Hat-Trick, Chukwueze Grabs Assist As Villarreal Thrash Granada

Arnaut Danjuma scored a hat-trick as Villarreal recorded a 4-1 win against Granada in their LaLiga clash on Saturday afternoon.

Substitute Samuel Chukwueze also provided an assist in the game.

Danjuma scored Villarreal’s first three goals of the game.

Moi Gomez was set up for the fourth goal by Chukwueze.

Luis Milla scored Granada’s consolation goal from the spot.

Villarreal sit in fourth position on the table with 39 points from 25 games.

Source: Complete Sports

