Leicester Hail Plumptre On Debut Win With Super Falcons 

Leicester City hailed Ashleigh Plumptre after she made a winning start on her competitive debut for the Super Falcons of Nigeria inside the Moshood Abiola stadium in Abuja on Friday.

Plumptre saw action for 90 minutes and gave a five-star performance as the Falcons beat Cote d’Ivoire 2-0 in the first-leg final round qualifier for this year’s women’s AFCON.

A goal in each half from American-born Ifeoma Onumonu secured the win for the reigning WAFCON champions.

Also Read: Eguavoen Celebrates Ndidi On Leicester City Landmark

And reacting to the win, Leicester wrote on their women’s Twitter handle:”A win and clean sheet for @ashplumptre on her Nigeria debut! 💪”

Plumptre will hope to make it two wins out of two when the Falcons travel to Abidjan for the return leg on Tuesday.

The winner between the Falcons and Cote d’Ivoire will qualify for the 2022 WAFCON, which will also serve as qualifiers for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Fastest…