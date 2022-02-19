Lewandowski, Not Messi, Deserved 2021 Ballon d’Or Award –MullerT

Thomas Muller has posited that his Bayern Munich teammate, Robert Lewandowski, deserved the 2021 Ballon d’Or ahead of Lionel Messi, who won it for a record seventh time, for obvious reasons.

Lewandowski had a fantastic season for Bayern Munich, breaking Gerd Muller’s Bundesliga goal record with 41 goals .

The Polish striker also scored 48 goals in all competitions, helping Bayern to win their 30th Bundesliga title.

However, Lewandowski lost out to Lionel Messi who won his first major trophy for Argentina – the 2021 Copa America, as well as winning the best player and golden boot of the tournament.

Lewandowski did win the 2021 The Best FIFA Men’s Player award in January, for the second consecutive time.

However, Muller is of the opinion that Lewandowski deserved the award.

“We know that it’s decided by journalists’ votes, and the winner, if…