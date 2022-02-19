Okagbare Reacts Over 10-Year Ban For Doping 

Nigeria sprinter Blessing Okagbare has reacted to the 10-year ban slammed on her by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for doping.

On Friday, the AIU announced that Okagbare has been given a 10-year ban for “multiple breaches of anti-doping rules”.

The athletics body said Okagbare was banned for five years for the use of multiple prohibited substances and another five years for not co-operating with the investigation.

Okagbare was a medal contender for the women’s 100m at last year’s Olympics and won her heat in 11.05 seconds.

But she was ruled out of the semi-finals after the AIU said she had tested positive for a human growth hormone following an out-of-competition test on 19 July.

In October, Okagbare was charged with three anti-doping offences, which she denied.

And reacting to the ban, Okagbare wrote on her verified Instagram account:”My attention has been…