Okechukwu Bags Assist As Malatyaspor’s Winless Run Continues

Azubuike Okechukwu got his first assist of the season but could not help Yeni Malatyaspor avoid a 2-1 home loss to visiting Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

It was Okechukwu’s first assist in five league games for Yeni Malatyaspor, who he joined on loan in January from another Turkish side İstanbul Başakşehir.

The 24-year-old set up teammate Bugra Cagiran who pulled a goal back for Yeni Malatyaspor to bring the score to 2-1 on 88 minutes.

Luiz Adriano put Antalyaspor 1-0 ahead in the 7th minute before Fernando doubled their lead in the 59th minute.

It was Malatyaspor’s third straight league defeat and are winless in their last 12 games.

Following their latest defeat they remain rooted bottom in 16 points in the league table.

