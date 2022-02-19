“Osimhen Still Needs To Learn About Right Movements As A Striker’ —Napoli Coach, Spalletti

Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti says Victor Osimhen still needs to learn about making the right movements to become a better striker.

Osimhen was a doubt for the Europa League first-leg round of 16 tie with Barcelona at Nou Camp which ended 1-1.

However, he was passed fit and named in the starting eleven before making way for Dries Mertens with 10 minutes left.

And reflecting on Osimhen’s performance, Spalletti said:”Osimhen gives us these incredible changes of pace,” the Italian tactician was quoted on football-italia.net.

“He still needs to learn about the right movements, as in the second half he was caught offside four or five times when he really should’ve been following the line. The midfielders also need to draw out an opposition defender to then put the pass through.

“I do see this performance as an improvement, if we can only carry on certain moves and approaches for the whole game. It was the choice of defending deeper that cost us, because that was a…