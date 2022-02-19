Pepe Has Time To Prove His Worth

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists Nicolas Pepe can still have a future with his team.

The club’s £72million record signing has not started a Premier League game in four months after failing to dislodge Bukayo Saka from the team.

He is likely to be back on the bench for today’s home game against Brentford despite Gabriel Martinelli being suspended.

But Arteta refuses to write off the Ivorian, 26, and believes he has seen an improved attitude from the player since he returned from the recent Africa Cup of Nations.

Gunners boss Arteta said: “We have a really small squad and we need Nico at his best because hopefully he has understood that I want to play him.

“I don’t want to have a player like him sitting on the bench and not using him because this is the moment when I can give him a chance.

“But since he has come back from Afcon, I have seen a different Nico in his attitude, his smile, his energy and the way he is communicating.

“I think he felt important again,…