Santiago Bernabeu Gets Facelift Ahead Real Madrid Vs PSG

Real Madrid have started giving the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium a facelift ahead of their Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash with Paris Saint Germain on March 9.

Paris Saint-Germain won the first leg 1-0 at the Parc des Princes through Kylian Mbappe’s stoppage time goal.

According to Marca.com, renovation is being carried out at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the rare 13-day scheduling gap between home games being made the most of by the construction workers.

Real Madrid faced Granada on February 6 and they will play Alaves on February 19.

The construction workers are moving at a rapid rate and various structures are likely to be completed before Paris Saint Germain play Real Madrid on March 9.

This was revealed on the the ‘Navel de Madrisimo’ YouTube channel in which glimpses of a new roof on the highest tier of stands were seen.

It also showed various workers…