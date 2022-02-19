Sports And Diplomacy Will Unite Africa! — Segun Odegbami Writes

Generally, the conception is that Sports and Politics do not mix. No country in the world wants to disrupt the sanctity of sport. So, as much as humanly possible humans avoid the incursion of politics into man’s greatest social activity.

Sport is the one area of human activity that has remained largely above the fray of all human divisions, in colour, race, religion, status, and so on.

That is confirmation of just how powerful sport is, how every nation wants its youths to be involved in participating in all the major sporting events without prejudice.

Even when the USA wanted to ‘punish’ China for human rights abuses on the eve of the ongoing Winter Olympics in Beijing, unlike in the past when it would have led several of its allies to withdraw from the games in protest, the best the country did this time is slap China on the wrist with a ‘toothless’ declaration of a Diplomatic boycott by US officials (and those of Canada and Australia) at the opening ceremony of the…