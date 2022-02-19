West Ham Slip Up In Top Four Race After Home Draw Vs Newcastle United 

West Ham hopes of Champions League qualification suffered a setback after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle United in Saturday’s Premier League tie.

A win for West Ham would have seen them usurp Manchester United in fourth spot, but they stay fifth on 42 points just a point behind the Red Devils.

For Newcastle they continue their resurgence since the appointment of Eddie Howe as they are now unbeaten in their last six Premier League games (three wins and three draws).

Also the Magpies, who occupy 17th place on 22 points, move five points away from the relegation zone.

West Ham opened scoring in the 32nd minute through Craig Dawson who headed home Aaron Cresswell’s free kick.

But in one minute of added time in the first half, Joe Willock poked a bouncing ball in off the post and past Lukasz Fabianski to level the scores.

