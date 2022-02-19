Xavi:: Barcelona Deserved More Than Draw Against Napoli

Barcelona manager Xavi was left disappointed after his side’s 1-1 draw with Napoli in the first-leg of their Europa League playoff on Thursday night.

The Blaugurana raloirr back from a goal down to draw the game.

“Now I’m sad because it makes me angry that [Barcelona] missed so many [chances] because it’s a game to, at least, win,” Xavi declared.

“I’m sorry to say that it’s a null duel and that we play everything in Italy. We’ve been playing good games for days and by playing like this we’ll win more than we will lose.

“I think that the only thing that we lacked was to convert the chances. We were good in the high press. After going behind, we generated 20 chances and six or seven were very clear.

“[It was] a complete game. The result should be a victory and, being fair, by at least a couple of goals. We played well, but we’re competing in the Europa League. This isn’t about feelings, it’s about results, and the game was excellent.”

