Aubameyang Equals Barca’s Laliga Record After Opening Goals Account

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened his goals account for Barcelona after scoring two goals in their 4-1 win at Valencia in Sunday’s LaLiga game.

Aubameyang is now the second Barcelona player to score a brace in his first LaLiga start in the 21st century, after Francisco Trincão against Alavés in February 2021.

In 14 Premier League appearances before his departure this season, the former Arsenal skipper only scored four goals.

With the game scoreless at the time, Aubameyang broke the deadlock on 23 minutes, after racing onto a superb long-range pass from Jordi Alba before slotting the ball into the top right corner of the goal.

He got his second and Barca’s third goal on 38 minutes after finishing off a flowing move.

Other scorers for Barca are Frenkie De Jong (32nd minute) and Pedri (63rd minute).

The win against Valencia move Barca into fourth place on 42 points in the league table.

