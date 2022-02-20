Bassey Bags assist, Aribo Scores 7th League Goal As Rangers Drop Points In Title Race After Away Draw

Joe Aribo netted his seventh goal in the Scottish Premiership but it was not enough as Rangers were forced to a 1-1 draw at Dundee United which saw them drop points in the title race with Celtic.

Aribo’s goal was set up by his Nigerian teammate Calvin Bassey, which is his fourth assist of the season in all competitions.

Dundee United took the lead in the first-half through a Ross Graham header, before Aribo equalised with less than 20 minutes from time to rescue a point for the league champions.

The draw means Rangers are now on the same points (63) with Celtic who will go three points clear if they beat Dundee FC later on Sunday.

Despite bossing most part of the first half, it was Dundee United who took the lead on 29 minutes as Graham worked space in the area to head in a corner.

But Rangers got the equalizer on 76 minutes as Bassey did superbly to get to the byline and cut the ball back for the incoming Aribo to blast into the roof of the net for 1-1.

Fastest Paying…