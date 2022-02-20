Dennis Is Great Finisher –Owen

Liverpool legend Michael Owen has hailed Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Dennis as one of Premier League great finishers after his brilliant goal against Aston Villa earned Watford a vital three points.

The Nigerian international struck the only goal of the match to secure a shock 1-0 win over Steven Gerrard’s high flying Villa in the Premier League.

Dennis, who joined Watford from Club Brugge, has started life in the England top flight impressively.

“I was surprised with the last result with Burnley and I was equally surprised with this one, Watford winning away at Aston Villa,” Owen told Premier League Productions.

“Dennis, what a player, what a signing he’s been in the Premier League this season, great finish again from him.”

Dennis has now scored 9 goals and provided 5 assists for the relegation battling side in 22 league games.

