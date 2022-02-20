Former Arsenal Midfielder, Joins Danish Club, AGF

Former Arsenal midfielder, Jack Wilshere, has joined Danish Superliga side Aarhus Gymnastikoforening [AGF] after agreeing contract terms with The Whites.

Whilshere had been clubless since leaving Bournemouth at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Mirror.co.uk reports that The midfielder had been training with Italian side Como from the start of the 2021/21 season, but he couldn’t sign for the club because he didn’t have an EU passport.

The former England international eventually rejoined Arsenal on non-contract basis, purposely for training and keeping fit.

However on Sunday, Danish media reported that Wilshere had joined AGF, with the club putting a teaser about their new signing on the Social Media.

AGF put up a video of a home shirt with the number 10 assigned to Wilshere on the back hanging from a cannon, featuring the caption, ‘Incoming’

AGF also announced Wilshere signing on…