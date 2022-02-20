Gundogan:’Liverpool Are Always Title Contenders’

Ilkay Gundogan has labelled Liverpool title contenders following Manchester City’s 3-2 loss to Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, and Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Norwich to cut the Citizens’ lead at the top of the table to six points with a game in hand.

The game was an intense encounter with Delan Kulusevski scoring the first goal for Tottenham in the 4th minute. Gundogan pulled Manchester City level, before three time Premier League golden boot winner, Harry Kane, the put Tottenham in front again.

Manchester City were given a penalty after Argentine defender Cristan Romero handled the ball in the box, and Riyad Mahrez duly converted the spot kick to level the scores.

However Harry Kane made it 3-2 in the 95th minute to give Antonio Conte’s men the win .

“Liverpool are always contenders.

They’re always up there,”

Express.co.uk quoted Gundogan as saying after the match.

Also Read: Top Four Finish Still Visible For Arsenal –Arteta

“The good thing is that…