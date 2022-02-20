Lookman Scores 4th EPL Goal In Leicester’s Defeat At Wolves

Ademola Lookman scored his fourth Premier League of the season which proved futile as Leicester lost 2-1 away to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Lookman scored in the 41st minute to cancel out Ruben Neves’ opener for Wolves in the ninth minute.

Leicester cut through Wolves with a series of direct passes, and Marc Albrighton crossed for a simple finish for Lookman.

Also Read: Aubameyang Equals Barca’s Laliga Record After Opening Goals Account Vs Valencia

Daniel Podence got the winning for Wolves in the 66th minute.

Also in action for Leicester were Lookman’s Nigerian teammates Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi.

While Iheanacho came on in the 73rd minute for Patson Daka, Ndidi was replaced by James Maddison on 74 minutes.

By James Agberebi

