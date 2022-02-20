NPFL: Rivers United Secure Top Spot After Win Against Rangers; Akwa Pip Dakkada

Rivers United reclaimed top spot in the Nigeria Professional Football League after a hard-fought 1-0 win against Rangers in Port Harcourt on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Former Kano Pillars forward Nyima Nwagua netted the winner a minute after the hour mark.

Rivers United top the standings with 29 points from 14 matches.

Rangers remain in third position with 23 points from the same number of matches.

Holders Akwa United defeated Dakkada 3-2 in the Uyo derby at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Femi Ajayi gave Dakkada the lead In the 17th minute, while Samuel Amadi equalized for Akwa on the half hour mark.

Akwa took the lead for the first time in the game courtesy of Wisdom Fernando’s fine finish in the 51st minute, with Ezekiel Bassey adding the third 15 minutes from time.

Rivio Ayemwenre reduced the deficit in the 79th minute.

In Akure, Abdul Taofeek’s second minute strike gave Sunshine Stars maximum points against Kwara United.

At the Lekan Salami…