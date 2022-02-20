Nwakaeme Nets Brace As League Leaders Trabzonspor Win

Anthony Nwakaeme returned to scoring form as he netted two goals in Trabzonspor’s 4-0 win away to Chidozie Awaziem’s in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Prior to Sunday’s game Nwakaeme last scored for Trabzonspor on 4th December, 2021.

Awaziem, who did not get any playing time at this year’s AFCON in Cameroon, was an unused substitute against Nwakaeme’s Trabzonspor.

His last league appearance for Alanyaspor was 18th December last year.

Also Read: Why SD Huesca Suspended Kelechi Nwakali With Tough Conditions

And in Sunday’s game Nwakaeme opened scoring in the 5th minute before making it 2-0 in the 26th minute.

Trabzonspor currently top on 63 points after 26 games and now extend their lead over second placed Konyaspor by 14 points.

For Alanyaspor, they occupy seventh position on 40 points in the 20-team league standing.



By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now —