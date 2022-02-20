Sulemana Black Stars Winger Down With Back Injury

Black Stars of Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana will not be involved in Rennes clash with Troyes on Sunday because of a back problem.

The Ligue 1 outfit confirmed Sulemana is not in the squad for their encounter at the Roazhon Park.

“Kamaldeen Sulemana is out for a back problem,” coach Bruno Genesio said at the pre-match presser.

Also Read: Dennis Is Great Finisher –Owen

It’s a big blow for Rennes whose aim coming into the game is returning to winning ways having suffered a painful 1-0 defeat last weekend against PSG.

Sulemana came on for the final 10 minutes of the game. It was his 20th league appearance of the season but second straight game since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The 20-year-old has been involved in seven goals, scoring five and assisting two in all competitions.

He is expected to be fine before next weekend’s match at Montpellier.

Also, he is one of the players the Black Stars will be banking on ahead of next month’s 2022…