Tottenham, Arsenal Win Will Spur Man United To Work Harder

Former Manchester United defender, Gary Neville, believes Tottenham’s 3-2 win over Manchester City will spur the Red Devils on in their race for the Premier League top four finish.

Victories for Tottenham and Arsenal have taken both clubs closer to the Champions League spots.

Manchester United will face Watford, Manchester City and Tottenham in a tricky three games that may determine their chances for Champions League football next season.

Prior to the Leeds game, the gap between Manchester United and Tottenham in seventh was just four points and Neville stresses that Manchester United just can’t afford to lose points.

“A little bit. Manchester United’s run over the last few months has been welcoming for Ralf Rangnick, but he’s got a tough period in front of him,” Manchestereveningnews.co.uk quoted Neville as saying when asked if Tottenham and Arsenal wins have made…