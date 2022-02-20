Why SD Huesca Suspended Kelechi Nwakali With Tough Conditions

Nigeria midfielder Kelechi Nwakali was suspended for 10 days without pay by Spanish Segunda Division club SD Huesca after returning late from the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Completesports.com reports.

The Super Eagles crashed out in the second round following a shocking 1-0 defeat to the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

Nwakali made three appearances for the three-time African champions in the competition.

According to the club, the player rejoined the squad 10 days late and offered “incredible stories” for his lateness.

Nwakali’s contract with Huesca will run out this summer and he could walk away a free agent.

The 23-year-old nearly joined another Segunda Division club Burgos FC in January.

He has made 33 appearances for Huesca without scoring and providing an assist.

