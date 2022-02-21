Aribo Rues Rangers Disappointing Draw At Dundee United

Joe Aribo can’t hide his disappointment following Rangers disappointing 1-1 away draw against Dundee United in their Scottish Premiership clash at Tannadice on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Aribo rescued a point for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side as they dropped more points on the road in the league.

It was the Gers’ fourth away game without a win in the league which put them three points behind leaders Celtic on the table.

“We want to win every single game. Today is one that is disappointing but to take away a point instead of getting zero is better than nothing to be fair,”Aribo said after the game.

“We need to dust ourselves off and recover and look towards Thursday night because it is going to be a massive game and we need to be ready to go.

“We were pretty unlucky. There were a lot of good moments in the game today but we need to be a bit more ruthless…