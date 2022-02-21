Arsenal Still Interested In Former Chelsea Striker

Arsenal are still interested in signing former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, with Calciomercato reporting that the Gunners are battling Barcelona for the 29-year-old’s signature.

Morata is currently on loan at Juventus for a second year in a row but, his time in Turin has been frustrating after only scoring five goals for the Old Lady in Serie A.

Doubts about his future emerged during the January transfer window after Juve signed Dusan Vlahovic to their ranks with Morata failing to feature as a striker in any of their last three league games.



Reports claimed that Arsenal hoped to sign the Spaniard last month. The Gunners let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Folarin Balogun leave the club without signing a replacement.

Obviously, it appears inevitable that they will strengthen this summer. Balogun will return after his loan spell, both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are out of contract.

There have been links with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alexander Isak. But…