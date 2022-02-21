Arteta Quashes Xhaka’s Arsenal Captain’s Armband Snub Rumours

Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta, has shed light on Granit Xhaka’s alleged refusal to receive the captain’s armband during their Premier League game against Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday which ended 2-1 in favour of the Gunners.

Arsenal defeated Brentford with goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka,to move within a point of fourth placed Manchester United.

But, during the game Swiss midfielder Xhaka refused the captain’s armband when Eddie Nketiah tried to hand it to him.

According to Football.London , the situation had nothing to do with Xhaka’s commitment to the Gunners.

“Just catching up on the Xhaka captain stuff. For clarity, Laca was trying to give the captain armband to Tierney who was preparing to take a throw but couldn’t hear Laca,” Football. London wrote.

“Laca therefore gave it to KT, but EN was told to stay in the CF by…