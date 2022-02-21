Bag Amazing Prizes By Betting

Up to 5 BTC prizes for punters to grab on 1xBit’s latest football tournament. Simply bet on any of the biggest five football leagues!

International online crypto sportsbook, 1xBit, is here with one of its biggest events – the BIG 5 tournament. Known for its amazing online betting services and juicy promotions, 1xBit is about to reward punters massively again.

Designed specially for football fans around the world, the BIG 5 tournament is rewarding players with a total of 5 BTC in this promotion.

To participate in this tournament , users must bet from 0.2 mBTC at odds of 1.5 and higher on events from any of the 5 top football leagues. These of course are EPL, Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga, and Ligue 1. Each qualifying bet you make gets you a promotional ticket.

How do you win?

Every month, 15 winners will be randomly selected from all the promotional tickets gotten. These 15 winners will bag prizes up to 15 mBTC.

