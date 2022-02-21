De Gea: I’m Not Ready To Leave Manchester United

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea insists his sole aim is to remain at Manchester United for the rest of his career.

De Gea almost quit the Red Devils for Real Madrid in 2015.

The talented goalkeeper will be up against his boyhood club Atletico Madrid on Tuesday and could face a mixed reception from the home fans over the failed move.

Instead, De Gea has expressed his love for United and Manchester as a whole, suggesting he would be open to extending his deal beyond 2023.

“I like the fact that I was born in Madrid, but at the end of the day,it’s just a city” said De Gea told SkySports.com.

“Of course I’m going back home (for this game),I’m going back to the club that gave me the opportunity to be who I am today.

“But this is just another match, everyone wants to play well,we want to win,its a Champions League match.

“Obviously, I wish Atletico all the best, but I don’t know whether the fact we’re playing them is a good or bad omen. Everyone is going…