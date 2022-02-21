Dennis In Premier League Team Of The Week

Emmanuel Dennis has been included in the Premier League Team of the Week, after his dramatic goal earned relegation battlers Watford a 1-0 win at Aston Villa at the weekend.

The Team of the Week which is for matchweek 26, was selected by England and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer.

It was published on the Premier League’s verified Twitter handle on Monday.

Dennis was the hero for struggling Watford as his 78th minute header secured the crucial win at Villa Park.

The 24-year-old met Senegal’s AFCON 2021 winner Ismaila Sarr’s cross with a diving header to net his ninth league goal of the season.

It ended his almost two months goal drought and secured a first win for the Hornets since 20th November, 2021.

Meanwhile, other notable names included in the list by the legendary striker are Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane and Eric Dier both of…