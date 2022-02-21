Ebuehi Injured As Venezia Draw Against Genoa

Super Eagles defender, Tyronne Ebuehi was in action as Venezia played out a 1-1 draw against Genoa in Sunday’s Serie A game.

The Nigerian international who was making his 13th appearance for Venezia, had a decent performance after he came on for Domen Crnigoj in the 46th minute.

However, he was later substituted in the 75th minute for Maximilian Ullmann after copping an injury.

The host took the lead in the early minutes of the game through Thomas Henry before Caleb Ekuban leveled score for Genoa in the 29th minute with a brilliant finish.

The draw means Venezia sit 17th on the log on 22 points while Genoa sit 19th on 16 points.

